UK plumbing company snapped up by Aussies for nearly £690m

James Booth

UK plumbing company John Guest Holdings has been acquired by Australian company Reliance Worldwide for $1.2bn Australian dollars (£687.5m).

UK-headquartered John Guest is a global leader in producing plastic push-to-connect fittings used in plumbing.

Founded by John Guest in 1961, the company was family owned until the deal with Reliance and still manufacturers all of its connectors and tubing in the UK.

Read more: Global deal value passes $2 trillion as M&A boom continues

Australian Reliance also produces plumbing products with a focus on brass push-to-connect fittings.

The near £700m acquisition price reflects a 12.4x multiple of John Guest's 2017 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The integration of the pair is expected to lead to synergies in excess of 20m Australian dollars.

Read more: There's more to come in the M&A boom

The acquisition will be funded by an equity offering to raise up to 1.1bn Australian dollars.

Reliance chief executive Heath Sharp said: “John Guest comes with a long history of innovation and industry leading execution. They have created strong, well-respected brands that are highly regarded in their key markets globally. We believe that John Guest products can be successfully leveraged through our well established North American and Asia Pacific channel network.”

Reliance received financial advice from Oaktower Partnership and Lazard with legal advice from Anglo-Australian law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.