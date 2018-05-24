Torjus Roberg

British food company Tate & Lyle announced a 23 per cent increase in its pre-tax profit, but a slight drop in sales in its full-year results for the year ending 31 March.

The figures

In the last year, the company's pre-tax profit surged by almost a quarter up to £286m compared to £233m same time last year.

However, sales where slightly lagging behind what the company announced last year and were down by two per cent to £2.71bn from £2.75bn.

The company's final dividend increased to 20.3p per share, making the total dividend 28.7p which is an increase of 2.5 per cent.

In addition, the company managed to reduce its net debt by £60m bringing it down to £392m compared to £452m last year.

Read more: Tate & Lyle has named a new CEO

Why it's important

The ingredient manufacturer is now putting its focus on dietary food options and saw a six per cent increase in the adjusted operating profit of its artificial sweetener Sucralose.

Tate & Lyle expects earnings per share to continue to grow in the coming year after a four per cent increase this year to 56.1p.

The company's growth strategy centred around three key areas which included sharpening focus on beverages, dairy, soups and sauces and to simplify the business and delivering $100m (£75m) productivity improvements over four years.

What Tate & Lyle said

Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, said:

Tate & Lyle delivered another year of progress, with good profit and cash delivery. Profit increased in all businesses, cash generation remained strong, and return on capital employed increased by 190 bps [basis point] to 16.2 per cent. The group remains in a strong financial position, increasingly well-positioned to address growing consumer demand for healthier diets with less sugar, calories and fat and more fibre. To accelerate business performance and inject more pace into the organisation, we are implementing three programmes to sharpen our focus on our customers, accelerate portfolio development and to simplify the business and deliver greater productivity.

In short

Tate & Lyle's full-year results were largely strong, only held back by a slump in sales.

Read more: Tate & Lyle sweetens forecasts as healthy products drive growth