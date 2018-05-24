Thursday 24 May 2018 8:47am

Elon Musk wants to rate the credibility of the press on a new site called Pravda

 
Oscar Lopez
Elon Musk lashed out at the media on Twitter last night. (Source: Getty)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone on a Twitter tirade against the media, and suggested creating a new site where the public can “rate the core truth” of news articles.

The fiery billionaire is apparently unhappy with recent coverage of his electric car-making company, and hit out at journalists on Twitter overnight, calling the press "holier-than-thou" and saying journalists just "sugarcoat the lie".

Read more: Elon Musk to offer $1 rides on Boring company's Loop ride

The Tesla boss also suggested that the lack of credibility in the media is part of the reason why US President Donald Trump was elected.

He also accused journalists of bias against Tesla, because they are “under constant pressure to get max clicks and earn advertising dollars or get fired”.

But, according to Musk, it's only fossil fuel companies who fork out these advertising dollars, because Tesla itself doesn’t advertise.

In order to fight what he perceives as media bias, Musk suggested creating a new site “where the public can rate the core truth of any article” and also track the credibility of journalists, editors and publication.

Musk said he is thinking of calling it Pravda, the Russian word for truth and the name of the Communist Party’s official newspaper during the Soviet Union era.

The Tesla boss later said he might also consider calling the site 'You’re Right!' as he apparently already owns the domain name, however, it currently just redirects users to Facebook News.

Musk’s angry rant comes in the wake of some negative coverage of both the car manufacturer and its boss: earlier in the month, Musk faced criticism after hs rebuke of analyst questions wiped $2bn (£1.47bn) off the company’s market capitalisation.

Read more: Elon Musk sees $2bn wiped from car maker’s market capitalisation

