Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone on a Twitter tirade against the media, and suggested creating a new site where the public can “rate the core truth” of news articles.

The fiery billionaire is apparently unhappy with recent coverage of his electric car-making company, and hit out at journalists on Twitter overnight, calling the press "holier-than-thou" and saying journalists just "sugarcoat the lie".

The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them https://t.co/Ay2DwCOMkr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

The Tesla boss also suggested that the lack of credibility in the media is part of the reason why US President Donald Trump was elected.

Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks “You’re just like Trump!” Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

He also accused journalists of bias against Tesla, because they are “under constant pressure to get max clicks and earn advertising dollars or get fired”.

But, according to Musk, it's only fossil fuel companies who fork out these advertising dollars, because Tesla itself doesn’t advertise.

In order to fight what he perceives as media bias, Musk suggested creating a new site “where the public can rate the core truth of any article” and also track the credibility of journalists, editors and publication.

Musk said he is thinking of calling it Pravda, the Russian word for truth and the name of the Communist Party’s official newspaper during the Soviet Union era.

The Tesla boss later said he might also consider calling the site 'You’re Right!' as he apparently already owns the domain name, however, it currently just redirects users to Facebook News.

Even if some of the public doesn’t care about the credibility score, the journalists, editors & publications will. It is how they define themselves. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Maybe the media credibility rating site should be called “You’re Right!” I do actually own https://t.co/1JqqCF9inA, but for the moment I just have it automatically forward to Facebook News. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2018

Musk’s angry rant comes in the wake of some negative coverage of both the car manufacturer and its boss: earlier in the month, Musk faced criticism after hs rebuke of analyst questions wiped $2bn (£1.47bn) off the company’s market capitalisation.

