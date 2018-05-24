James Booth

The chief executive and seven directors of sanctions-hit aluminium giant Rusal resigned today as it warns it may struggle to pay its debts.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rusal said that its chief executive Alexandra Bouriko had resigned with immediate effect alongside seven other directors.

Read more: 'We mean business': Russian oligarch quits London-listed energy behemoth

This is in reaction to US sanctions which have hit Rusal, and the billionaire behind it, Oleg Deripaska.

In a separate statement today the company warned that unless sanctions are lifted its aluminium production and sales would be severely affected and it may not be able to pay its debts.

The US said that Rusal could obtain sanctions relief if specifically sanctioned people such as Deripaska divested from the company and relinquished control of it.

It has appointed an acting chief executive, Evgeny Nikitin, who it said was independent from the other directors, senior management and substantial shareholders of the company.

Nikitin was previously head of Rusal’s aluminium division from 2014.

Read more: Russian heyday of acceptable corruption is over, says Tom Tungendhat

Having warned about the impact of sanctions on its business Rusal said it is “taking all available steps” including discussions with US regulators, to protect its shareholders, creditors and business partners.

Deripaska resigned from the board of Rusal’s parent company, London-listed EN+, last week and had previously agreed to relinquish control of Rusal by reducing his stake in EN+.

On Monday magic circle law firm Linklaters was criticised by MPs for refusing to appear before them to discuss its role advising the banks on EN+’s London float last year.