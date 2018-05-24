Rebecca Smith

Profits at Hungarian budget airline Wizz air have soared by more than a fifth as it eyes a boost in market share through swooping in on weaker carriers' unprofitable routes.

The airline, which secured a UK licence as part of its Brexit contingency plans earlier this month, said it expected rivals to withdraw unprofitable capacity with higher fuel prices prompting "a stronger fare environment".

The figures

For the year ended 31 March, Wizz Air reported a 25 per cent rise in the number of passengers it carried to 29.6m, with revenue up 24 per cent to €1.9bn (£1.7bn).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring costs came in 22.4 per cent higher at €659m, while profit for the year was up 22.1 per cent to €275m.

The airline's load factor, assessing how efficiently it fills its planes, was up 1.3 percentage points to 91.3 per cent.

Looking ahead, it is expecting profits for the 2019 financial year to come in between €310m and €340m.

Why it's interesting

Amid tough competition and an industry eyeing more consolidation, Wizz Air is still going strong.

Low-cost, long-haul carrier Norwegian has been in the spotlight of late after attracting interest from British Airways owner IAG. The boss of Qatar Airways, IAG's biggest shareholder, has said he thinks the Scandinavian carrier needs a strong partner to survive.

Wizz Air though, said today it was "very optimistic" about the year ahead. The airline's boss József Váradi said: "Higher fuel prices are supporting a stronger fare environment and we expect these macro conditions to provide Wizz Air with market share opportunities as weaker carriers withdraw unprofitable capacity."

The airline is expecting further growth, and forecasting a 20 per cent rise in passenger numbers in the next year.

What the company said

Váradi, Wizz Air's chief executive, said:

A backdrop of high economic growth rates across the CEE [Central and Eastern Europe] and the opportunities created by Wizz Air's ultra-low fares underpins our business which has seen revenues increase by 24 per cent and net profit of a record €275m an increase of 22 per cent year on year. The company recorded a solid start to FY 2019 with RASK [revenue per available seat mile] forecast at broadly flat in Q1 year on year, a good performance given the absence of Easter traffic which fell into the last financial year, and although still at an early stage of the financial year, the group net profit is expected to be in a range of between €310m and €340m in FY 2019.

