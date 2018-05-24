Oliver Gill

Go-Ahead rail revenues spiked as the transport giant said "discussions" are continuing with the government over "contractual variations" relating to the future of its troubled Southern and Thameslink services.

The FTSE 250 firm said "automatic train operation" will enable it to operate more trains through London.

Acknowledging a "challenging market environment", boss David Brown nevertheless said rail trading had been "good" during the first five months of 2018. As a result, Go-Ahead upped its train division guidance.

The positive rail performance was "largely due to efficiency improvements and helped by the resumption of full Southeastern services through London Bridge station", Brown said.

This week's mammoth timetable upgrade – which had led to allegations of "Meltdown Monday – means the firm is operating 400 more trains every day and carrying an extra 50,000 passengers in the morning rush hour.

Elsewhere, while the number of London buses run by Go-Ahead fell by one per cent, associated revenues jumped three per cent. Regional bus revenues were flat with passenger journeys down two per cent.

"Better punctuality"

Go-Ahead's Southeastern rail franchise reported a 3.5 per cent increase in passenger revenue with journeys up a more modest one per cent.

The firm's Govia Thameslink arm – which incorporates both Thameslink and Southern – did not disclose its financial performance. Unlike most other routes in the UK, the firm receives a "management fee" from the Department for Transport (DfT) for operating services. Ticket revenue is passed through to the government.

Thameslink satisfaction was "higher... than at any point since 1999". Southern passengers, meanwhile, had been treated to "better punctuality". Satisfaction was up seven per cent.

Go-Ahead has been subject to significant criticism over Southern rail, which it operates in conjunction with French joint venture partner Keolis. With years of industrial action compounded the fallout from an overhaul of London Bridge, the government is under pressure to take the line back from Go-Ahead.

"Discussions with the DfT regarding a number of contractual variations are ongoing," Go-Ahead said today.

Brown said:

In partnership with the industry, this week we began the introduction of the largest timetable change in decades. The modernisation of the network will lead to new routes, greater connectivity and increased peak frequency through central London with the new technology of automatic train operation.

Interactive Investor head of equity strategy Lee Wild said: "Go-Ahead has not had it easy the past few years, first with the complete overhaul of London Bridge station, then last weekend’s biggest timetable change in decades. Slowing revenue growth at the Southeastern franchise has squeezed margins, and it’s hard to see any reversal in a long-term shift toward home working, which will put further pressure on profits. However, the rail business should still make more money than expected this year as an ongoing efficiency programme delivers.

"Anaemic growth at the bus business, be it London or out in the sticks, is little to shout about, although a reward for better service from TfL is another welcome boost to the bottom line."

