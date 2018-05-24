Rebecca Smith

Sales at B&Q owner Kingfisher have been hit by "unusually adverse" weather which dampened footfall, the home improvement retailer said this morning.

In its trading update to 30 April, Kingfisher reported like-for-like sales dropping four per cent.

Shares fell more than two per cent in early trading.

The figures

Like-for-like sales were down four per cent, with a more pronounced fall in like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland. A steep drop in sales at B&Q came amid lower footfall and "soft demand patterns", but was buffeted further by snow-related store closures.

The retailer has returned a further £40m in the year to date via a share buyback programme, saying it has now returned £500m of its £600m capital return commitment.

On the brighter sales, Screwfix continues to be a bright spot for Kingfisher, with like-for-like sales up 3.6 per cent. Kingfisher opened 10 new Screwfix outlets in the first three months of the year.

Why it's interesting

The company said market conditions continue to be mixed, but Kingfisher's turnaround efforts were chilled somewhat by the unexpected Beast from the East earlier this year. The home improvement company has become the latest retailer to report the hit from the bad weather, and said it had been particularly affected in weather-related categories such as outdoor products.

The UK was "uncertain" as reflected in weak retail sales data, while the outlook for France, which had been a headache for Kingfisher, was described in more positive terms. Kingfisher said as a market it was now "encouraging, but volatile", whilst Poland continues to be fairly robust.

What the company said

Véronique Laury, chief executive said:

It was a challenging start to the year with exceptionally harsh weather across Europe and weak UK consumer demand. This impacted footfall, especially sales of weather related categories. February and March were particularly affected with sales improving over the course of April and into May.

Laury said the company remained on track to deliver its transformation plan.

She added: "Around 40 per cent of our ranges are now unified and continue to be well received by customers. Sales of these ranges, excluding outdoor products, are up, and we expect to grow the full year group gross margin, after clearance costs. Meanwhile, we are into the final year of our unified IT platform roll out with Poland now underway and Brico Dépôt France due to start soon."