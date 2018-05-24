Oliver Gill

The US is mulling sweeping changes to vehicle imports after ordering a national security investigation which could see trade barriers erected.

Saying the sector was "critical to our strength as a nation", President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Commerce to open the probe.

Once again championing America First, Trump invoked legislation dating back to the 1960s allowing the president to intervene if imports threaten the US' national security.

Commerce secretary Wilbur Ross promised a "thorough, fair and transparent investigation", but said foreign imports may have "eroded" the power of US carmakers.

Over the last 20 years vehicle imports had grown from one-third to one-half of all cars sold in the US, authorities said. The US imported 8.3m cars in 2017 while exporting around 2m. Around half of the imports came from Canada and Mexico.

Read more: Clarks profits miss a step after multi-million Trump tax hit

Toyota

Tariffs could be put in place similar to those imposed on aluminium and steel at the end of March.

Asian vehicle manufacturers could be hardest hit by such tariffs. The likes of Toyota, Nissan, Honda and Hyundai see the US as a key market. Toyota shares slipped over three per cent in overnight trading following the announcement, Nissan fell around two per cent.

Ross said:

There is evidence suggesting that, for decades, imports from abroad have eroded our domestic auto industry.

Trump's frosty trade relations with Asian countries, China, in particular, is continuing. His aggressive approach has seen $60bn of levies placed on Chinese goods.

“China opposes the abuse of national security clauses, which will seriously damage multilateral trade systems and disrupt normal international trade order,” said a Chinese Commerce ministry spokesperson on Thursday, as part of an update on Beijing's trade dispute with Washington.

Read more: Brexit is not the driving force behind Jaguar Land Rover’s problems