Ross McLean

Britain's Simon Yates laid down the gauntlet to his Giro d’Italia rivals after protecting his 56-second lead at the general classification summit during stage 17 of the race.

The 25-year-old finished safely in the peloton after gaining protection from his Mitchelton-Scott team-mates as Italy’s Elia Viviani claimed victory – his fourth stage win of this year’s Giro – in a sprint finish in Iseo.

Yates finished in 28th place behind defending champion Tom Dumoulin, who is second in the overall standings, and Team Sky’s Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

His lead gives Yates, who is bidding to become the first Briton to win the Giro, the upper hand heading into the final three mountain stages of the competition, before the race concludes in Rome on Sunday.

“It’s going to be difficult, but I don’t need to do anything now,” said Yates. “I’ve got almost a minute’s advantage, so it’s not up to me to attack and be aggressive. I’ll ride defensively and try to be as careful as possible.

“In the coming three days, I’ll watch Tom [Dumoulin] mostly and the other general classification guys. I’m getting closer to the end. As the days tick down, I feel that I’m getting closer to the overall victory but I also feel that difficult days are coming so I’ll be careful.

“Tomorrow is good for Dumoulin. It’s a long, steady climb. It will be good for any of the pure climbers.”

Froome remains fourth in the general classification, three minutes and 50 seconds adrift of Yates.