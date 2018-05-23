Wednesday 23 May 2018 10:31pm

TalkTalk to offload 80,000 customers to rival in £175m deal

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
Computer Hackers Hold Telecommunications Company To Ransom
TalkTalk is simplifying (Source: Getty)

TalkTalk is to sell a slice of its business to Daisy Group in a £175m deal.

The transaction means Daisy, a privately owned telecoms company, will acquire 80,000 business customers.

TalkTalk will formally announce the transaction today as it reveals annual results, Sky News reported.

The company has been striving to simplify its operations, as it tries to get a foothold in the market.

Read more: TalkTalk tops list of most complained about home broadband providers

Shares tanked in February as the company reduced its dividend for the second time in a year, downgrading expectations for profits to £235m from £280m.

The firm has been forced to cut prices to compete with rivals BT, Sky and Virgin Media

Read more: TalkTalk expected to report hit to profits after difficult year

Related articles

TalkTalk expected to report hit to profits after difficult year
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff

TalkTalk tops list of most complained about home broadband providers
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff

TalkTalk walk walk? Invesco filings baffle investors
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff