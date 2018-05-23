Ross McLean

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is due in Washington for talks over a potentially record-breaking move to the city’s Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.

It is understood that a deal has been agreed in principle for the 32-year-old Everton forward, who has a year remaining on his Goodison Park contract, to move to the United States.

It is believed that DC United are prepared to offer Rooney the highest salary in MLS history, around $7m (£6m), to become their marquee signing when the US transfer window opens in July.

Rooney’s trip to the American capital, however, has been depicted as a “fact-finding” expedition, not a sign that he is definitely leaving Merseyside this summer, and is with the full permission of Premier League outfit Everton.

He has also indicated that he would like to sit down with Everton director of football Marcel Brands and the club’s new boss, which is expected to be Marco Silva, before a decision on his future is made.

Rooney rejoined Everton in July 2017, signing a two-year contract, after spending 13 seasons at Manchester United having moved to the Red Devils from the Toffees for £27m in 2004.

He proceeded to become United’s record goalscorer, netting a total of 253 times in 559 appearances for the Old Trafford club, as well as winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

During his time at the 20-time top-flight champions, Rooney also became England’s record goalscorer of all time with 53 strikes in 119 games before announcing his international retirement in August 2017.

Rooney had long considered a move to the United States prior to returning to boyhood club Everton, for whom be made his senior debut in 2002.