Gaucho considers a sale in bid to save Cau

Alys Key

Steak restaurant Gaucho could be sold in its entirety to a new owner as the business seeks a solution to the poor performance of its Cau brand.

In a statement sent to City A.M., a company spokesperson said: “Having completed a strategic review and engaged with key stakeholders, the directors have instructed advisers to commence an options process. The process aims to secure a viable long-term structure for the business. This may or may not lead to a sale.”

The business is currently owned by private equity firm Equistone Partners.

It emerged earlier this month that Gaucho had hired advisers at KPMG to review its options.

While a sale has now been put on the table, it is still possible that the company could use a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to close or slim down the 22-strong Cau portfolio.

The core Gaucho brand is not thought to be at risk of closure.

Partners from KPMG also oversaw the CVA of Byron, which is in the process of closing up to a third of its estate after creditors approved the process.

The option of a full sale has been put on the table a few weeks after Martin Williams, founder of M Restaurants and a former Gaucho MD, hinted at a potential swoop on the business.

Gaucho underwent an overhaul in its top team towards the end of last year, when founding chief executive Zeev Godik stepped down amid rumours he was forced out, just a few days after former Asda CEO Paul Mason replaced Luke Johnson as chairman.