Unai Emery sat patiently and silently alongside Ivan Gazidis as Arsenal’s chief executive spoke effusively of the myriad qualities that had made the Spaniard their No1 choice to replace the most celebrated manager in the club’s 132-year history.

It was quite the build-up, so the sense of anticipation was even greater by the time Gazidis handed over to his new man. The assembled media waited to hear Emery’s first public pronouncement as Gunners manager, ears cocked for a winning soundbite or at least a declaration of his ambitions in north London.

What Emery began with was instead something altogether less enthralling: a slightly rambling recollection of his various interviews with Gazidis, the club’s board and majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, all delivered in broken English and with the thickest of accents. As far as first impressions go, it was a little underwhelming.

“I’m a Special One”, it wasn’t. Which is not to say that more managers should behave like Jose Mourinho, but it did seem like an opportunity missed to make a statement of intent, to dispel some of the doubts about the pedigree and personality of a manager who, after all, has just been jettisoned by his previous employer.

Emery’s command of English, which could generously be described as loose, should of course not be held against him, given that it is his fourth tongue, after his native Basque, Spanish and the French that he has, until this month, been honing at Paris Saint-Germain.

If anything, his determination to take and respond to almost all questions in English should be roundly applauded. The accent, meanwhile, will soften in time, as it has for Mauricio Pochettino, his new adversary up the Seven Sisters Road at Tottenham. Yet it was hard not to wonder whether he might have made a better impression by speaking in Spanish.

Gazidis detailed at length the way Emery had won over him, the board and Kroenke with a meticulous analysis of both the current Arsenal squad and his own plans. After hearing the man himself speak, it begged the question whether an interpreter had been present at those summits, because it was difficult to imagine Emery delivering a smooth sales pitch.

Perhaps his unusual choice of topic for an opening statement was down to nerves. Once he moved away from the minutiae of his recruitment Emery conveyed his pride and excitement at being appointed and echoed Gazidis’s assertion that they had forged a “chemistry” during their meetings.

If that all sounded too much like David Moyes’s rapt state at his Manchester United coronation, Emery reminded us that this was by no means his first big job. While a bigger draw than Sevilla and Valencia, Arsenal would have to accept they are not a step up from PSG, where he has just won a treble yet still been discarded.

The clearest point Emery conveyed was his determination to work Arsenal harder than they had been under Arsene Wenger, with a question about Mesut Ozil eliciting a telling comment about all players needing to give 100 per cent. For that to work Emery will need considerable buy-in and, on first impressions, a better means of getting his message across.