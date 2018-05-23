CBI: Retail sales tick up - but shop-keepers warn of gloomy outlook

Catherine Neilan

Retail sales rose modestly in the year to May "following a tricky start to 2018", the latest CBI survey has revealed.

Sales volumes were reported as "a little below average for the time of year" - about the same as they were in April, with a similar picture expected for June. Orders placed on suppliers were slightly up over the year to May, with similar growth expected next month.

​Grocers, hardware, DIT and non-store retailers reported growth, while sales fell in specialist food and drink, clothing, footwear and leather, furniture & carpets, recreational goods and other normal goods. Growth in internet sales volumes in the year to May was largely unchanged compared with April, but is expected to accelerate in June.

Employment in the sector declined for the sixth quarter in a row, though at the slowest pace in more than a year.

Inflation picked up a pace and is expected to continue at this higher rate into June.

But retailers painted a gloomy picture of what is to come, warning they expect to cut investment over the year ahead for the first time in a year, amid expectations that the business situation will worsen over the next three months.

Anna Leach, CBI's head of economic intelligence, said: “A cold start to the year has added to the woes of retailers already facing the twin burdens of higher cost inflation and squeezed household incomes. So it’s good to see some modest growth returning to the high street after two months of falling sales. But there’s no let-up in inflation for shoppers as prices are still rising strongly.

“Although real wage growth is gradually rising, the pace is gradual, meaning that the squeeze on households from higher inflation and subdued wage growth will persist for some time yet.

“We hear increasingly from our consumer-facing members that they are addressing the pressure on profits through investing in automation and workforce efficiencies. “Sharing best practice, engaging staff and improving training opportunities are just a few examples of how retailers can increase their productivity, improving pay and living standards.”