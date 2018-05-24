Lucy White

Tory infighting is the only barrier to a successful Brexit deal, according to one of the EU’s most prominent figures in financial services.

Speaking to City A.M., Mackel – the chief executive of Luxembourg for Finance – said that the UK's negotiations with the EU "have hardly even started”.

Though Luxembourg has been drawing businesses such as Hiscox and AIG to its capital as a post-Brexit EU base, Mackel emphasised that it was in both the UK's and his country’s interests for the pair to maintain their “symbiotic relationship” through a comprehensive financial services trade deal.

“If we were not to have any sort of agreement when the UK leaves the EU, most probably due to UK party politics, then there could be a threat in that the UK would totally become a third country,” he said.

“Tory infighting is the only actual threat. Negotiations are only taking place not even within UK politics, but within the Conservative party. If there is one thing that can derail this, it is the Conservative party.”

His comments came on a day which saw environment secretary Michael Gove and chancellor Philip Hammond lock horns over defeats on the EU Withdrawal Bill, as Brexiter Gove slammed his pro-Remain colleague for enabling the Lords to secure a number of amendments to the bill.

The string of amendments forced the bill back to the Commons, where it had only just scraped through on a previous vote.

Gove launched the attack on Hammond in a letter, sent to fellow ministers, which accused the Treasury of “short-sightedness” which he claims “led to an entirely predictable and avoidable defeat on the EU withdrawal bill and inflicted a damaging blow to the government’s environmental credentials”.

Yet according to Mackel, the government's problem is that it has not yet clearly defined its intentions for Brexit, or what it wants to achieve.

He added that although there had been some movement made on the establishing of a transition period, which would give the both UK and the EU time to adjust after the formal split in March 2019, this would be of little comfort to the financial services sector.

“The transition agreement only comes into play when you know what you're aiming for,” he said.

With so much uncertainty over whether the UK-based financial services industry will have access to the EU market, most institutions have already chosen to set up a presence in cities such as Luxembourg, Dublin or Frankfurt.

Yet Mackel noted that, because of the way jobs and tasks have traditionally been delegated between these centres and London, all would be weaker if the UK were to be cut off.

Though he said that Luxembourg would continue to be a strong pro-London voice around the EU negotiating table, it would not “go to war” with heavy-hitting countries such as France and Germany over any differences.