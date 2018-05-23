Lucy White

Standard Chartered has fired a junior banker after he was exposed as the head of the UK branch of a far-right political group.

Twenty-three year old Tom Dupre leads the UK branch of Generation Identity – a group which aims to “preserve our peoples’ ethno-cultural identity” and demands a "great replacement" of European people, achieved by "reversing migration flows".

City A.M. understands Dupre was dismissed from his post after it emerged over the weekend that Standard Chartered had received a complaint about him from anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate.

Dupre, who studied psychology at Bristol University, told City A.M. at the time that his "personal views" should be a private matter left separate from his work life.

He said his political views were "held by large numbers of people and can’t be fairly described as 'extreme'".

"I also don’t believe there would ever be a complaint by a client about this," he added.

Standard Chartered declined to comment on Wednesday evening, but confirmed that Dupre no longer works for the bank.

Dupre has been outspoken about his views on senior London figures. He told the Sunday Times he did not believe mayor of London Sadiq Khan would qualify as European by his standards.

He said only "small numbers" of black or Muslim people should be classed as European.