Frank Dalleres

Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery believes his uncompromising approach can arrest the club’s decline and turn them back into contenders for the game’s biggest prizes.

The Gunners confirmed Emery’s appointment on Wednesday after selecting the former Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Valencia coach as the successor to Arsene Wenger.

Chief executive Ivan Gazidis cited the Spaniard’s passion and energy as decisive factors in his selection and Emery confirmed that he would expect the same from the Arsenal squad.

“In my career I am very demanding [of] myself. And I want near people and players who are demanding also,” he said.

“We want to work to improve individually and collectively all we can. All the titles are important for us. I think we can and we want to be candidates for them. I don’t promise today we will win. But I can promise you we will work hard.”

Emery, who conducted his first press conference in broken English, called his appointment a “dream come true” and spoke of his pride at following Wenger, the club’s greatest ever manager.

The Basque, 46, has a reputation as a pragmatist but insisted he would uphold the Wenger tradition of dominating possession while asking the team to press more aggressively without the ball.

Gazidis said Emery, who suddenly replaced Mikel Arteta as bookmakers’ favourite on Monday, had been the club’s first choice and praised the “chemistry” during his interview process.

“Our players we believe will respond to the new energy Unai brings,” said Gazidis.

“I think they will have somebody under whom they can improve their game and if they embrace those challenges then the players we have today can be more successful in the future.

“I don’t think anybody believes that sixth place is a place that a club of the stature of Arsenal should be, so we need to look to improve that.

"Clearly the ambition is to be a candidate to win the biggest trophies in England and Europe, but we’ve got to understand that’s not going to be done in one leap; it’s going to be the result of focus, hard work, discipline, energy, commitment, will to win. That’s what we need to have our players embrace and I believe that they will.”

Gazidis revealed that Arsenal first interviewed Emery almost two weeks ago and that he escorted him to the United States on Monday to meet majority shareholder Stan Kroenke, who approved the hire.