Unite, and reform the bloated, undemocratic House of Lords

Darren Hughes

With the House of Lords inflicting a string of defeats on the government over Brexit, leaving the EU has become inextricably tied to the debate on Lords reform.

Advocates for a hard Brexit have branded those who fill the famous red benches “saboteurs”, and have called for the institution to be abolished altogether. Meanwhile, those who favour a soft Brexit, or no Brexit at all, have gone so far as to say peers are “national heroes”.

With the news agenda dominated by Brexit, sometimes it is hard to remember that politics will go on once it has happened. Pretty soon, an issue will come up where those calling peers “national heroes” now will call them “saboteurs” – and vice versa.

The second chamber existed for centuries before there was even such a thing as the European Union. And – arguably for centuries – it has been in dire need of reform.

So the case for reform must go beyond one partisan issue, however important it might be.

First, let’s look at the sheer size of the thing. Since 1999, when the House of Lords Act removed many (but by no means all) hereditary peers, it has swollen at an alarming rate.

As of this week – after 13 additional peers were sneakily announced as the nation rejoiced in the royal wedding – there are 818 peers (although some are currently ineligible). It makes it the second-largest legislative chamber in the world after China’s National People’s Congress.

At this rate, membership could go beyond 1,000 by 2031. That is no recipe for an effective revising chamber. Instead, it means a total lack of scrutiny of those voting on our laws – giving them free reign to use our parliament as a political private members’ club.

The second chamber is also a drain on the public purse, with thousands of pounds being claimed by inactive members. A response to a parliamentary question last year shows how peers are playing not only with our democracy, but with taxpayers’ money.

The average cost of a peer – looking at the total cost of the House, minus works and building costs – is as much as £83,000 per year. This suggests that the new appointees may have just added £1,079,000 to the overall annual bill.

When you consider that peers who failed to speak in the Lords for an entire year claimed nearly £1.3m in tax-free expenses in the 2016-17 session, we can safely conclude that having more members does not even guarantee more scrutiny.

Supporters often claim that the House of Lords is packed full of independent experts who are well-placed to scrutinise the work of career politicians.

Yet the House now hosts 187 ex-MPs, 26 ex-MEPs and 31 ex-members of devolved institutions. The Lords is not free from politicians: it is their retirement home.

The vast majority of peers in fact are affiliated to one party or another – and compared to the vote share at the 2017 General Election, some parties are vastly overrepresented.

It is so imbalanced that Theresa May would have to appoint 768 peers – in addition to the batch announced last week – to bring membership into line with the political makeup of the electorate. Since peers cannot be forced to resign, cutting membership of political groupings isn’t an option.

As every Prime Minister faces the same temptation to stack the upper chamber with peers in their favour, who can then serve for life, there is a decades-long time lag, with the House of Lords representing the ghosts of governments past.

Whatever you think of its decisions, the absurd state of the second chamber fuels distrust in politics, which affects all of us.

No wonder that, according to a Daily Mail poll this week, 76 per cent of respondents think that the House of Lords is out of tune with the mood of the country, while seven in 10 believe that their numbers should be cut.

The answer is not revolutionary. Many of these problems could be redressed by replacing the House of Lords with a fairly elected chamber, with members serving longer terms than MPs. A proportional representation system of voting would ensure that the makeup of its members was more akin to the mood of general public.

By codifying existing conventions, this alternative chamber could be barred from bringing the government to a halt – as it is arguably attempting to do with Brexit – while having the authority and legitimacy to provide proper scrutiny of the House of Commons.

The principled case for reforming the House of Lords is clear. It is time for parties to finally come together to sort out this bloated, undemocratic upper chamber.

