Josh Mines

Shares in jeweller Tiffany & Co rocketed today as it beat analysts' expectations to report a massive 15 per cent net increase to world wide sales in the first quarter.

The figures

The company's results sent shares up 20 per cent as Tiffany posted its biggest rise in same-store sales in four years.

Sales worldwide stood at $1bn, while earnings increased 53 per cent from 2017's figure of $93m to $142m.

The company's biggest market in the Americas sales were particularly strong, increasing nine per cent to $425m.

But China-led growth in Asia also pushed earnings up, as sales rose 28 per cent to $329m.

Overall same-store sales rose seven per cent on a constant currency basis, smashing analyst estimates of 2.7 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Tiffany has recently overhauled its product lines, adding cheaper items in a bid to compete with Pandora and Blue Nile.

The change was put in place to lure millennial shoppers back into stores instead of to cheaper online alternatives.

The company also introduced products like paper clips, pocket diaries and mirrors to appeal to a wider range of customer.

What Tiffany said

Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany chief executive, said: