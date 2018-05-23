Wednesday 23 May 2018 6:15pm

Jeweller Tiffany shines bright as shares rocket 20 per cent on better than expected results

 
Josh Mines
Shares in the company were up 20 per cent as the Tiffany posted better than expected first quarter results (Source: Getty)

Shares in jeweller Tiffany & Co rocketed today as it beat analysts' expectations to report a massive 15 per cent net increase to world wide sales in the first quarter.

The figures

The company's results sent shares up 20 per cent as Tiffany posted its biggest rise in same-store sales in four years.

Sales worldwide stood at $1bn, while earnings increased 53 per cent from 2017's figure of $93m to $142m.

The company's biggest market in the Americas sales were particularly strong, increasing nine per cent to $425m.

But China-led growth in Asia also pushed earnings up, as sales rose 28 per cent to $329m.

Overall same-store sales rose seven per cent on a constant currency basis, smashing analyst estimates of 2.7 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Tiffany has recently overhauled its product lines, adding cheaper items in a bid to compete with Pandora and Blue Nile.

The change was put in place to lure millennial shoppers back into stores instead of to cheaper online alternatives.

The company also introduced products like paper clips, pocket diaries and mirrors to appeal to a wider range of customer.

What Tiffany said

Alessandro Bogliolo, Tiffany chief executive, said:

We are particularly encouraged by the breadth of sales growth across most regions and all product categories.

Most importantly, however, we remain focused on achieving sustainable growth in comparable sales, operating margin and earnings by pursuing and investing in the six strategic priorities we put forward in March: amplifying an evolved brand message; renewing our product offerings and enhancing in-store presentation; delivering an exciting omnichannel customer experience; strengthening our competitive position and leading in key markets; cultivating a more efficient operating model; and Inspiring an aligned and agile organisation to win

