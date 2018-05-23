Snow takes an extra bite out of Frankie & Benny's owner's sales

Alys Key

The company behind dining chains such as Frankie & Benny's revealed another decline in sales today, but insisted its strategy was driving "improved performance".

Shares in The Restaurant Group closed up just over four per cent, with analysts saying the progress was "encouraging".

Like-for-like sales in the 20 weeks to 20 May declined 4.3 per cent. Excluding the impact of snow, sales were down 3.1 per cent.

Read more: Snow hit to economy "halved UK economic growth" in first quarter

The rate of decline slowed to 1.8 per cent in the first seven weeks of the second quarter.

The company is in the process of closing 41 sites, of which 26 have now been exited. But there are plans to open at least 12 new concessions in its travel business and 10 new pubs.

Despite the impact of snow, The Restaurant Group still expects to meet market expectations in its annual results.

The Restaurant Group first unveiled a turnaround plan after a tough 2016. Some observers believe this means it has already got ahead of the crisis which is now affecting its peers.

Read more: A staggering number of London restaurants fear closure in the next year

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity said there were "encouraging signs" that recovery plans would gain momentum this spring.

The company lowered prices around this time last year, and is now about to launch new menus at core brands Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito.

The update was released ahead of an uneventful AGM, in which investor support was strong for all the resolutions. These included the declaration of a final dividend, which passed unanimously.

Read more: Carluccio's confirms plans to close up to a third of its restaurants