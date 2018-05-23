Josh Mines

Foxconn Industrial Internet, a subsidiary of electronics manufacturer Foxconn, is looking to raise 27bn yuan (£3.17bn) to float in China in what would be the country's largest IPO in three years.

The arm of the business known as FII makes devices, cloud service equipment and industrial robots, and is offering up to 1.97bn shares at 13.77 yuan per share according to a statement filed to the stock exchange today.

FII is a major contractor for Apple, but also produces its own advanced equipment and assembles imported high tech components for computers and iPhones.

Other major clients include Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Huawei and Lenovo.

With 10 per cent of its enlarged capital offered up in the IPO, the Chinese firm would be valued around $43bn at listing, which isn't far behind the $49bn valuation of its parent company.

In the past, Foxconn has said that FII will explore projects in smart manufacturing, industrial internet and cloud computing.

The IPO ranks as the fourth largest IPO in the mainland in the past 10 years. China State Construction Engineering raised $7.3bn in 2009, China Railway Construction sold shares worth $5.7bn in 2008 while Guotai Junan Securities raised $4.8bn in 2015.