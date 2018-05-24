Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover actuaries, legal eagles and wealth management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Association of Consulting Actuaries

The Association of Consulting Actuaries (ACA) has elected Jenny Condron FFA as its new chair – the body’s first female chair. A partner and the chief actuarial officer at Mercer she takes office on 1 June succeeding Bob Scott, senior partner at LCP, when his two-year term finishes. Jenny joined Mercer’s Edinburgh office in 1991 as an actuarial student and has spent the following years working with a broad range of clients and their pension arrangements as both a scheme actuary and corporate actuary. She transferred to Mercer’s Glasgow office in 1998 and then moved to their Windsor office as the retirement business and local market leader in 2007. She became a Mercer partner in 2012 and was appointed as Mercer’s chief actuarial officer in 2017. She led Mercer’s DB Wealth businesses in Woking and London in 2017 and is a member Mercer’s DB wealth leadership team.

Boodle Hatfield

Law firm Boodle Hatfield has strengthened its private client and tax team with the appointment of new partner Kyra Motley. Kyra joins Boodle Hatfield from Taylor Wessing and brings to the firm expertise in multi-jurisdictional wealth planning, international tax and trusts, succession planning and family governance for high and ultra-high net worth individuals and their families. She has a particularly strong track record in advising individuals and families from the Middle East. She is one of the rising stars in the private wealth legal market. Kyra is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) and was named in 2016 and 2017 as one of ePrivateClient’s 35 Under 35.

Old Mutual Wealth

Old Mutual Wealth continues to strengthen its adviser support team through the appointments of pension specialist, John Corbyn, and offshore specialist, Ash Kapasi. John joins Old Mutual Wealth after holding previous roles at Standard Life and Winterthur, which later became part of Axa Wealth, where he was head of specialist products sales. John recently spent a short period at Phoenix Group when Axa Wealth’s pension and protection business was sold to Phoenix in 2016. Meanwhile, Ash brings more than 20 years’ experience in the tax and trust industry, and specialises in helping advisers and their clients to achieve their financial planning goals. Prior to his appointment at Old Mutual Wealth, Ash held business development roles with Brooks Macdonald and Canada Life in the Midlands. Through workshops, events, seminars and visits, both John and Ash will work with advisers to enhance their understanding of pensions and offshore bonds and trust structures respectively.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.