Hollywood Bowl is no turkey as it strikes double-digit half-year profits

James Booth

Tenpin bowling company Hollywood Bowl announced strong revenue and profit figures this morning in its half-year results.

In the six months to 31 March Hollywood Bowl grew revenue by nine per cent to £63.6m and operating profit 16 per cent to £15m.

Its dividend also grew by more than 12 per cent to just over 2p.

During the first half it opened two new centres taking its total to 59.

The company said that is sold 6.9m games of bowling in the first half of the year with spend-per-game increasing to £9.20.

Chief executive Stephen Burns said: “Hollywood Bowl has produced another strong financial performance this period due to our continued progress in delivering against our strategic goals.”

Lisa De Neve of Liberum said: “In the second half, it faces slightly tougher comparables given last year’s August was particularly wet and Easter holidays were entirely located in the second half. That said, our forecasts and the market are just looking for seven per cent revenue growth and 7.5 per cent profit growth this year, leaving scope for small upgrades.”

Karl Burns at Investec also welcomed the figures which he said were ahead of expectations.

However he warned that the second half (H2) may be more difficult.

“Our estimates remain cautious moving into H2 given the potential headwind from the World Cup, one less site in H2 (due to redevelopment) and higher H2 cost inflation versus H1 (but in line with last year).”