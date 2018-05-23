BBA Aviation set to take off with £66m acquisition of fuel firm EPIC

Josh Mines

BBA Aviation has today announced the acquisition of fuel services business EPIC in a deal worth around $88.1m (£66m).

EPIC provides fuel services to 205 privately owned independent locations, and combined with BBA’s network will create a company servicing over 400 sites.

The fuel firm is expected to contribute revenue of around $400m in the first full year of ownership.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and is expected to go through in the third quarter of 2018.

Mark Johnstone, BBA Aviation Group chief executive said: