BBA Aviation set to take off with £66m acquisition of fuel firm EPIC

BBA Aviation has today announced the acquisition of fuel services business EPIC in a deal worth around $88.1m (£66m).
EPIC provides fuel services to 205 privately owned independent locations, and combined with BBA’s network will create a company servicing over 400 sites.
The fuel firm is expected to contribute revenue of around $400m in the first full year of ownership.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and is expected to go through in the third quarter of 2018.
Mark Johnstone, BBA Aviation Group chief executive said:
We are pleased to have reached an agreement to acquire EPIC.
This acquisition fully supports the strategic development of Signature through increasing our network relevance, extending the range of fuel and non-fuel services we offer our customers across our unique FBO network and continuing to establish a competitive cost structure through investment in technology and economies of scale.