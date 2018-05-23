Torjus Roberg

UK Oil & Gas Investment has announced that a part of its £10m loan will be converted into equity.

The company, which is listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (Aim), received a notice of exercise from investor Cuart Investment to do the conversion and, as a result, Cuart received almost 20m ordinary shares.

Currently, UK Oil & Gas is applying to get these new shares admitted to trading on AIM and is expected to start on 31 May.

It is left with a remaining £4m of the loan after the conversion took place and its share price fell by around five per cent today.

The company is most famous for its Surrey oil find nicknamed the “Gatwick Gusher” in 2015 where several billions of barrels of oil were found.

