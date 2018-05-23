Wednesday 23 May 2018 4:32pm

UK Oil & Gas Investment announces part of £10m loan will be converted to equity

 
Torjus Roberg
Follow Torjus
BRITAIN-BUSINESS-ENERGY-OIL
The company was responsible for the Horse Hill oil find nicknamed the "Gatwick Gusher" in 2015 (Source: Getty)

UK Oil & Gas Investment has announced that a part of its £10m loan will be converted into equity.

The company, which is listed on London's Alternative Investment Market (Aim), received a notice of exercise from investor Cuart Investment to do the conversion and, as a result, Cuart received almost 20m ordinary shares.

Read more: UKOG shares rise as it gets ready to start drilling at Gatwick Gusher site

Currently, UK Oil & Gas is applying to get these new shares admitted to trading on AIM and is expected to start on 31 May.

It is left with a remaining £4m of the loan after the conversion took place and its share price fell by around five per cent today.

The company is most famous for its Surrey oil find nicknamed the “Gatwick Gusher” in 2015 where several billions of barrels of oil were found.

Read more: French firm SCDM Energy snaps up a stake in Ukog

Related articles

UKOG shares rise as it gets ready to start drilling at Gatwick Gusher site
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

French firm SCDM Energy snaps up a stake in Ukog
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Shares in Aim-listed oil explorer Ukog just jumped 60 per cent
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff