Josh Mines

SoftBank is selling its entire 20 per cent stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart to Walmart, the Japanese investor confirmed today.

It follows multinational retailer Walmart paying $16bn (£12.02bn) for a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart earlier this month.

Following Walmart’s swoop, there had been some uncertainty over whether Softbank, the tech and investment giant, would keep its shares.

Softbank did not disclose the terms of the sale, but it did say its investment in the Indian company was around $4bn.

The company gave no comment about its reasons for dropping out of the investment.

Its Vision Fund invested around $2.5bn into Flipkart in August last year.

The fund backs a number of technology enterprises, including Uber Technologies, co-working space provider WeWork Cos and chips maker Arm Holdings.

The news follows Walmart owned supermarket Asda confirming it would merge with Sainsbury’s last year.

Read more: MPs are planning their own inquiry into the Sainsbury's Asda merger