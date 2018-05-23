Clarks profits miss a step after multi-million Trump tax hit

Oliver Gill

Almost half of Clarks' annual profits were wiped out by US President Donald Trump's controversial tax reforms.

Posting its full-year results today, the British shoemaker's finances took a £12.3m tax hit, wiping out much of the firm's £29.3m operating profit.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose from £92.3m to £97.5m on group revenues which fell from £1.7bn to £1.6bn. Net cash flow doubled from £48.5m to £114.9m.

Clarks, more than 80 per cent of which remains in family hands, made a big push to de-lever its balance sheet, reducing net borrowings from £133.7m to £27.3m.

The US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was introduced in 2017, updating legislation put in place by the Reagan administration. While it reduced the tax burden on some companies, others suffered an increase in charges – many of which, like Clarks, are "non-cash items".

Last July, the shoemaker said it would return to making products in the UK this year after a 12-year hiatus.

Journey

A spokesperson for the company said: “Clarks is on a journey to become a brand-led company through a renewed and segmented brand approach to better target consumers in the 90 markets in which we operate."

Echoing the sentiment of many on the high-street, Clarks said the retail environment "remains challenging for all organisations, with increasing cost pressures and ever-changing consumer expectations".

The spokesperson added: "Clarks continues to increase investment in its businesses in higher-growth markets such as China, which is now our third largest market".

