There were 15,300 new homeowner remortgages in London completed in the first quarter of this year, a 4.1 per cent increase on the same period last year, according to data from UK Finance.

The £4.67bn of remortgaging in the first quarter was 7.6 per cent higher year-on-year.

Jackie Bennett, director of mortgages at UK Finance said: "Remortgaging activity is at its highest since the end of 2008, as Londoners continue to benefit from low rates and a competitive marketplace.”

However, first-time buyers in London have been somewhat more hesitant, with the number of mortgages for younger buyers down three per cent compared to the same period in 2017.

The average first-time buyer in London is 31 and has a gross household income of £66,000, according to UK finance.

Homemover mortgages were also down in the first three months of 2018, with 4.3 per cent fewer completed compared to the first few months of 2017.

"The market for first-time buyers and homemovers was subdued at the start of 2018, compared to the strong growth seen for the last few years,” said Bennett. “However, affordability has improved slightly, which is good news for those homebuyers transacting."

Still, steep prices in the capital are making it increasingly hard for first-time buyers to get on the ladder, says Ishaan Malhi, CEO and founder of online mortgage broker Trussle.

“House price growth may be relatively slow at the moment, but prices are still rising faster than wages, making the journey to home ownership increasingly tricky for first-time buyers,” said Malhi.

“On average, a year’s take home pay is little over 50 per cent of the average first-time buyer deposit. For younger people, the situation is especially tough.”