Primary care property investor and developer Assura have posted their annual results today, with the company seeing profits drop by nearly 25 per cent in the year, however, rental income has rocketed up 18.1 per cent.

The numbers

Assura saw a £400m increase in its property investment to £1.7bn, and a 22.3 per cent increase in rent roll to £91m.

The company's EPRA net asset value per share increased by 6.3 per cent, however, pre-tax profit dropped £23.4m from £95.2m last year to £71.8m.

The property group’s dip in profits come largely as a result of £56.4m in early repayment charges the company had to make after terminating a long term loan with Aviva.

The group made a number of new property acquisitions in the last year, and has seen rental income increase 18.1 per cent to £80.2m.

Assura also said it has £152m worth of acquisitions and developments in its pipeline.

Why it’s interesting

Healthcare is becoming an increasingly important area of the UK property sector. According to a recent report from Knight Frank, £1.3bn was transacted in healthcare property in 2017, almost £1 billion more than the year before.

Asura's strong portfolio growth reflects this strength in the specialist market, however, the drop in profits may be concerning to investors - the company’s share price dropped 1.69 per cent today.

What Assura said:

Jonathan Murphy, Assura’s CEO, said:

“We have delivered against our key objectives for the past year of growing the portfolio through acquisitions, strengthening the balance sheet to allow us to capitalise on the opportunities in our market and delivering sustainable returns to investors.

“Primary care remains key to the future requirements of the NHS. Our unique model, which delivers significant value to the NHS, and diversified funding structure, positions us well to deliver the improvements needed for a primary care estate that is fit for the future.”