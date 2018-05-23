Lucy White

Iris, a business software group which serves clients from GP surgeries to high street brands, has finally sold today in a widely anticipated £1.3bn deal.

The technology-focused Saturn fund of private equity firm Hgcapital, along with London-listed investor Intermediate Capital Group (ICG), scooped up Iris in the UK's largest ever private equity-led software buyout.

Hg, which previously owned the business through its sixth buyout fund, made 4.2 times the value it invested in 2011. Following the sale of Iris, the sixth fund will have returned to investors around 207 per cent of the cash they invested.

“ICG is delighted to invest in Iris and once again support Hg. We have worked together with Hg successfully on software deals including Visma and Team System, and they have a proven track record in this sector,” said ICG's chief investment officer Benoit Durteste.

“In our opinion, Iris is a first class business with a great track record led by a talented management team, focused on regulatory and compliance driven software solutions. Iris is well positioned for further organic and inorganic growth. It is a great way for us to start our new ICG European Fund VII.”

The value of the deal means that Hg is now the fourth largest software owner in Europe, after SAP, Amadeus and Dassault, holding businesses worth more than $17bn (£13bn) combined.

Hg initially invested in Iris in 2004, and retained a stake throughout a number of deals. Over the last six, the business has more than trebled in size.

Iris was advised by boutique tech investment bank Arma Partners.

