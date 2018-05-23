Oliver Gill

IG today rewarded staff with a multi-million hike in bonuses as the company prepares for regulators to implement a controversial sector European crackdown.

Britain’s biggest spreadbetting firm reiterated an expectation full-year revenues for the year to May would jump to £565m from £491m.

The bonus pool for staff will leap by 50 per cent from £24m to £36m. But bonuses – or “variable remuneration” – will be cut in the following year as IG hopes to keep control of operating costs going forward as revenues are dented by regulatory changes

“Total operating costs (operating expenses plus variable remuneration) in the financial year 2019 [next year] are expected to be at a similar level to the £290m total operating costs in 2018, reflecting a lower expected charge for variable remuneration,” the firm said today.

Restrictions

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) announced in March a series of restrictions on the spreadbetting sector after a protracted consultation process which started in the UK and was completed in Brussels.

Limiting levels of risk and a banning of inducements is among a number of measures due to be implemented. IG said it expects them to come into force in the next few years.

IG has previously announced revenue growth will go into reverse as a result, falling by around 10 per cent as a result. The firm does, however, believe such shrinkage will only be temporary with a return to growth expected in years to come.

One way around the crackdown is for customers to register themselves as “professional” clients. Since November 2017 IG said it has received 15,000 such applications, of which 3,800 have been categorised.

