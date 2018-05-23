Oscar Lopez

UK property group ZPG posted their half-year results today, with the company seeing a major profit increase following a £2.2bn takeover bid from US private equity firm Silver Lake.

The Numbers

ZPG has seen revenue increase by 33 per cent to £156.9m, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations increase by 41 per cent to £63.4m.

Profits in the first six months of the financial year increased by 33 per cent to £22.4m, up from £16.9m the year before.

The group also had almost 350m visits to the company’s various platforms.

Revenue for the company’s property portfolio was up 34 per cent to £74.9m

Meanwhile, listings increased by six per cent to 982,000 whilst the number of estate agents on its sites rose by seven per cent to 15,264.

Why it’s interesting

Zoopla’s strong performance comes amid big growth in the property technology market or proptech as its often called, which is increasingly eating away at traditional bricks-and-mortar agencies.

According to Savills, there was an estimated $3bn (£2.24bn) of capital invested in proptech last year alone, and a number of unicorns – startups with a valuation in excess of 1$bn – have started emerging.

Zoopla’s surge in revenue and strong listings growth is indicative of the increasing popularity of these platforms, which, though they only make up around five per cent of the current overall UK property market, are steadily taking a foothold across the country.

The company has also announced it will be acquired by American private equity firm Silver Lake for £4.90 per share in cash, the equivalent of £2.2bn, with the deal set to be completed in the third quarter of 2018 subject to shareholder approval.

The takeover represents a further seal of approval of ZPG’s strong market performance to date.

What ZPG said

Alex Chesterman, founder and CEO of ZPG said:

“We had a strong first half to the year across both divisions. We continue to grow our consumer engagement and to lead innovation with the launch of new tools across our platforms, helping our consumers to make smarter property and household-related decisions and our partners to operate more effectively.

“Our Property division performed well across each vertical, helped by demand for additional products, cross-sell and new contract wins, including the continued return of agents to our portals.

“Looking ahead, we are excited about the prospect of working with Silver Lake and the opportunity this offers to our employees, consumers and partners as we move to the next stage of ZPG’s development and growth.”