Oliver Gill

The French co-owner Southern rail has won a £5bn Welsh rail franchise, promising the it “would be unrecognisable” in years to come.

State-backed Keolis team up with UK contractor Amey for the winning bid, beating a rival pitch from MTR – the operator of the Hong Kong underground and recently won the South Western Railway franchise.

The KeolisAmey joint venture currently runs the London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Manchester’s Metrolink.

Alongside London-listed Go-Ahead, Keolis owns a 35 per stake in Govia, whose UK rail franchises include Southern and Thameslink.

Keolis UK chief executive Alistair Gordon said:

This will be a transformative new rail service for Wales and its borders which will see Keolis once more combine its worldwide expertise in passenger operations with Amey’s engineering excellence.

First-rate

Although the finer details of the new franchisee’s remain under wraps during a “procurement process”, Gordon insisted changes would be “for the benefit of all in Wales”.

“While the proposed changes won’t happen overnight, the railway will be unrecognisable in five years thanks to the vision of the Welsh Government,” he said.

Amey chief executive Andy Milner said the award was “a great opportunity… to a deliver first-rate service for Wales".

“We will be focused on working with Transport for Wales to transform the existing infrastructure and introduce new trains to significantly improve the passenger experience, as well as creating hundreds of new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities,” he added.

