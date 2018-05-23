Torjus Roberg

The Environment Agency warns of serious water supply shortages in the UK by 2050 if overuse and water waste issues are not addressed.

A report published today showed that the current levels of water usage pose a threat to rivers and wildlife around the UK and particularly the south-east could face serious supply deficits by 2050. The current usage would be unsustainable in one quarter of groundwaters and one fifth of rivers.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said: “We need to change our attitudes to water use. It is the most fundamental thing needed to ensure a healthy environment but we are taking too much of it and have to work together to manage this precious resource.”

“With demand on the rise, water companies must invest more in infrastructure to address leakage instead of relying on abstraction and the natural environment to make up this shortfall,” she continued.

Read more: Severn Trent shows strong full-year results with high dividend payout

Leakage from water companies alone results in more than 3bn litres of wasted water per day which is enough to meet the needs of 20m people daily. The average daily water usage per person in England is 140 litres which means that the waste from consumers is significant as well.

As the UK population continues to grow and the impact of climate change is slowly starting to manifest itself, there is concern that this may put additional strain on the UK's water supply which means that water companies must take action to prevent the supply shortages.

A spokesperson from Water UK said: “The water industry works hard to protect the environment, ans companies will set out ambitious plans later this year which should mean less water is taken out of our rivers”

“We've also cut leakage a third since the 1990s, but we know there's a lot more to do which is why it's one of our top priorities.”

The government was already aware of the fact that water leakage waste needs to be reduced as it was included in its 25-year plan published earlier this year.

Water company Severn Trent did not achieve its leakage target for the first time in seven years last year, and received a £29m penalty.

The company announced today that a start-up company from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a robot for it intended for leakage detection which is one of the measures the company is taking to address the water waste issue.

Liv Garfield, chief executive of Severn Trent, said: “Population growth and climate change are our big challenges. We need to educate the next generation to be more careful with this resource.”

Read more: Severn Trent plans sale of surplus land to help tackle housing shortage