UK demands special Brexit deal on data protection

Catherine Neilan

The UK is seeking a special deal on data protection after it leaves the EU, as it seeks to minimise disruption to firms after Brexit.

In a presentation published today, the government sets out its vision for a "continued, uninterrupted and secure flow of personal data between the EU and UK", saying this was "vital for all partners".

A standard adequacy approach would not "reflect the breadth and depth of the UK-EU relationship" the presentation states.

Instead it proposes a new agreement to maintain the "unhindered flow of personal data between the EU and UK", without risks to security or additional costs.

The relationship would require regulatory co-operation "to ensure the framework effectively meets the needs of our unique relationship" and would also require the Information Commissioner has a seat on the European Data Protection Board, "to the benefit of consumers and businesses across the EU".

The Commission will be granted the right to assess the UK's ongoing equivalence, and there would be ongoing amendment, dispute resolution and termination provisions.

The deal will also see UK businesses and consumers come under the EU’s new mechanism for resolving data protection disputes when doing business in the EU.

"It will benefit EU businesses operating in the UK to avoid two parallel processes on data protection disputes - one in the UK led by the ICO and one in the ‘One Stop Shop’ and avoids unnecessary additional cost," the presentation argues.

"An agreement on data protection will be crucial for the EU and the UK, and any disruption to cross-border data flows would be costly to all partners. An agreement will also ensure clarity on enforcing citizens’ rights," the presentation says, warning of risks to consumer rights and security if a deal is not reached.

The document also presses the positive case for maintaining the status quo, noting that estimates put the value of the European data economy at €739bn by 2020, equivalent to four per cent of overall EU GDP.