Qatar Airways boss says Norwegian needs a 'strong partner' to survive

Low-cost carrier Norwegian needs a "strong partner" if it wants to survive, the chief executive of Qatar Airways has said, adding that it was "only a matter of time" before it accepts an offer from any bidder.

Speaking to reporters at a media briefing in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Akbar Al Baker reiterated his support for a potential acquisition of Norwegian by International Airlines Group (IAG), saying: "Whatever IAG decides to do we will support them."

Qatar Airways is IAG's majority shareholder with a 21 per cent stake in the company, which owns carriers including British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia.

IAG acquired a 4.6 per cent stake in Norwegian in April and has since dialled talks up a notch by mulling a potential takeover.

Norwegian has so far rejected two offers from IAG, saying they "undervalue the company". In its annual results it said it had been approached with "several inquiries" following IAG's expression of interest, and that it had hired financial advisors to handle the situation.

Asked whether the rejections of IAG might be tactical, Baker replied: "They could be. If I am a company that knows somebody wants to buy me, I will of course up the price. But how long can I demand that when the water is rising very fast up to my nose?"

He added: "I am sure that if you ask the financial markets they will say it needs a strong partner to survive. And especially since the oil price is rising, it will only be a matter of time before they have no alternative but to accept a bid from somebody - from IAG or otherwise."

Norwegian has been making a charge into the low-cost, long-haul market, looking to tap into the lucrative potential of transatlantic routes. But it has been battling rising fuel prices with question marks raised by analysts over whether it was growing too fast too quickly, and how it might turn around losses before losses before interest and tax of 2.2bn krone.

In terms of Qatar Airways' own relationship with IAG, Baker said it had enabled the airline to snap up landing slots from the deceased Monarch at Gatwick airport, although he declined to say how much had been paid for them.

The additional slots have enabled Qatar Airways to fly from Gatwick for the first time since 2011, when they pulled out for "commercial reasons".

Yesterday marked the launch of the inaugural flight from the airport to Doha to kickstart the airline's summer schedule from Gatwick.

There will now be 95 flights to the UK per week, including six daily departures to Heathrow, 16 weekly departures to London Gatwick and Manchester, and daily flights to Cardiff and Edinburgh, as well as seven flights per week to Birmingham.

Baker said the airline was aiming to reach 250 routes by 2020, up from the 160 it currently operates.

