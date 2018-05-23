Oliver Gill

Dairy Crest is to tap the City for £70m to keep up with Britain’s insatiable appetite for cheese.

Full-year profits rose three per cent, as cheese sales swelled by 24 per cent, Cathedral City owner Dairy Crest said today.

The firm also announced plans to place 14m shares at £4.95 – equivalent to almost 10 per cent of its share capital – to fund the expansion of a cheese facility in Davidstow, Cornwall. Dairy Crest wants to ramp up production from 54,000 tonnes to 77,000 tonnes a year.

The expansion will not only satisfy roaring British cheese demand – which represents almost all of Dairy Crest’s current sales mix – but allow the firm to expand globally.

Dairy Crest boss Mark Allen told City A.M. the firm is targeting US and Chinese markets in particular with representatives from such countries being impressed during site visits.

European markets may be harder a tougher nut to crack, Allen admitted. As a result, he said:

Brexit isn’t something I lie awake at night worrying about.

Butters

Big cheese Allen said “considerable progress” had been made over the last year, “against a backdrop of unprecedented cost inflation in the butters market”.

“Cathedral City has had a good year growing value, volume and market share, and we see plenty of room for further growth for this industry-leading brand. We have seen good momentum in revenue growth going into the new financial year,” he said.

Shares fell almost seven per cent to £5, narrowly above the share placing price.

Dairy Crest said its spreads and oils division also delivered “excellent growth”. The firm owns the Country Life butter brand, which has suffered from “unprecedented input cost inflation”.

Last year the firm had a pension deficit of £110m, which it had managed to wipe out by agreeing on changes to the inflationary increases to members. Dairy Crest’s retirement fund had a pension surplus of £94m at the end of March 2018.

