Catherine Neilan

The UK could hand over its £39bn Brexit divorce bill without securing any conditions for future trade, a Dexeu minister has admitted.

Suella Braverman, an ardent Leaver who previously chaired the European Research Group of pro-Brexit MPs, this morning said any trade deal could be enforced only by a “duty of good faith”.

Speaking to the Brexit committee, Braverman said that UK negotiators had raised the possibility that the final deal might be conditional in negotiations, but did not reveal what those conditions might be.

This caused much concern among the MPs on the committee, who noted that the Commons was being asked to vote on the financial deal in the withdrawal agreement in October, without any legal guarantees of what the UK would get in return.

Labour MP Pat McFadden said: “Isn’t it the case that we will be agreeing to pay the financial settlement before we have a legal text on the future agreement between the UK and the EU?”

​Braverman responded: “The withdrawal agreement text has been nearly finalised and agreed, that contains issues relating the financial settlement. At present, it doesn’t contain aspects you talk about on conditionality.

“There is agreed a duty of good faith and that is an important aspect of the withdrawal agreement which obliges both parties to cooperate in a way, which means we are working constructively towards a future framework which is mutually beneficial and meets our objectives.”

Braverman pointed to previous statements by Prime Minister Theresa May, insisting the financial settlement "is made as part of a broader package relating, and in the spirit of our future partnership the two will be connected when we vote in October".

If a trade deal was not agreed then there was a “very clear possibility” that a renegotiation would take place and “those payments would not be owed”.