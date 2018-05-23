Rebecca Smith

​Transport for London (TfL) has warned Tube passengers of extensive disruption starting later this week that will last for months due to Northern Line extension work.

The capital's transport body has apologised for the expected trouble, saying today that some Northern and Victoria Line trains and stations will be busier than usual.

From Saturday 26 May, there will be no interchange between the Bank and Charing Cross branches at Kennington so Bank branch trains will not stop at Kennington until mid-September.

Read more: All you need to know about the disruption facing London's busiest Tube line

A temporary timetable will be introduced so there will be more frequent, direct trains to and from Morden on the Charing Cross branch. But, it will also mean a slightly reduced - so so busier - service on the Bank branch, and Victoria Line frequenters will also need to brace for some significant disruption too.

TfL is expecting customers to seek alternative routes making the Victoria Line a great deal busier as a result.

At Victoria station, passengers may be held outside the station more often and for longer, with the busiest times between 8.30am and 8.45am, and between 5.45pm and 6.15pm in the evening.

TfL said passengers at Pimlico and Vauxhall may also find it takes longer to board a train, and could be held outside the station for longer or more often to let crowds ease.

A number of busy Northern Line stations could also face closures at peak times in the morning and the evening, including Stockwell, Clpaham North, Clapham Common and Clapham South.

The closure is to allow work on four new customer passageways to be created as part of the £1bn Northern Line extension to Battersea, which is due for completion in 2020.

TfL says "the Victorian-era" Bank branch platforms at Kennington are just too narrow for work to be safely completed behind hoardings, while still keeping the platforms open.

Nigel Holness, TfL's director of network operations, said: "We apologise to Northern and Victoria Line customers and to local residents for the disruption this will cause to their journeys.

"Running Bank branch trains through Kennington without stopping will allow us to build the additional passageways we need in the quickest and least disruptive way possible, and are essential to enable customers to access the new Northern Line extension when it opens."

Read more: The definitive ranking of London's busiest Tube lines