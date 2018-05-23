Jaguar Land Rover counts the cost of plummeting UK and European demand

Oliver Gill

Jaguar Land Rover’s annual earnings fell by a third as Britain’s biggest carmaker counted the cost of plummeting diesel demand in UK and Europe.

In its final quarter – the three months to March – the picture was even worse, with profit before tax halving from £676m to £364m. Full-year earnings fell by £471m to £974m.

Despite the earnings fall, annual profit before tax was broadly flat after JLR received a £438m pension credit boost.

Retail sales volumes in the UK fell by more than a fifth (20.5 per cent) and Europe by 14.1 per cent. This was partially offset by an increase in the US of almost a third (32.3 per cent).

Retail demand slumped for the Range Rover Evoque (down 10.3 per cent). Its best-selling Discovery Sport saw sales fall seven per cent lower with demand for JLR's XE down 5.9 per cent in 2018.

Last month JLR announced 1,000 jobs would go after admitting sales had stalled in the wake of a crackdown on diesel cars. Nine out of every 10 cars the firm makes are diesel-powered and commentators have highlighted JLR is behind the curve in the development of electric vehicles. The firm has recently launched its first all-electric I-Pace model.

Chief executive Ralf Speth acknowledged JLR’s “external headwinds” but insisted the carmaker’s results reflected its underlying strengths.

“Strong demand in our key overseas markets has offset the challenging conditions in the UK and other parts of Europe, he said.

As we mark the first ten years of Tata ownership, our focus is on shaping our future and we will continue with over-proportional investment in new vehicles, manufacturing facilities and next-generation automotive technologies in line with our autonomous, connected, electric and shared strategy.

