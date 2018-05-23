Severn Trent shows strong full-year results with high dividend payout

Torjus Roberg

Severn Trent announced a four per cent boost in pre-tax profits and a high dividend yield in its annual report for the year ending 31 March.

The figures

The company saw a significant growth in its underlying profit before tax and interest of four per cent, up by £21m from last year to a total of £541m.

However, the reported pre-tax profit was down by £8m, 1.5 per cent, to £528m as several less efficient sites set for closure resulted in £21m of exceptional charges.

It also reported an increase of more than three per cent in its overall turnover to £1.7bn which £56m more than last year.

In, addition, the company has declared a final dividend of almost 52p per share which brings the total payout to 86.55p compared to last year's 81.50p.

Earnings per share went up by almost five per cent to 121p compared to 115p last year.

Why it's important

The FTSE 100-listed company, which supplies water in the Midlands region, has chosen to reinvest an additional £100m in its business to improve performance.

Although the total payout on dividends has been set high, the company has set a dividend for the next financial year of 93.37p per share.

It also reported a third decrease in sewer flooding, a 12 per cent decrease in water quality complaints and a 71 per cent decrease in serious pollution incidents. However, it reported disappointing performance on supply interruptions.

What Severn Trent said

Chief executive of the company Liv Garfield said:

I'm pleased that keeping customers at the heart of our business and investing for the long term has continued to drive positive results. This, allied with a strong set of financial results, and a backdrop of the lowest average combined bill in the land demonstrates our ability to deliver for our shareholders in a balanced and sustainable way. We anticipate receiving the top four rating from the Environment Agency for the second time in three years, which acknowledges the hard work and importance we place on protecting the environment. We are proud of the overall service we deliver for our customers but we know there are areas to improve. Our customers rightly expect excellence every day and that's what we will continue striving to achieve.

In short

The company has seen a steady growth with a strong increase in pre-tax profits and high dividend payout.

