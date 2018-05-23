Josh Mines

WPP has been handed more bad news as it lost the business of banking giant HSBC.

The bank confirmed that it had moved its media buying account from WPP’s media agency Mindshare to PHD, which is owned by a competitor, Omnicom.

HSBC decided to end its 15-year relationship with Mindshare after a global agency review, which was managed by consultants ID Comms.

It is the latest setback for the advertising giant since its boss of 33 years Martin Sorrell dramatically quit the company in April.

Leanne Cutts, group head of Marketing for HSBC said:

As part of our commitment to the ongoing development of HSBC’s media and marketing arrangements, we periodically evaluate all marketing service suppliers to ensure we maintain the best working relationships to support our strategic goals. This process has now concluded with all agencies informed of the outcome. We have selected PHD as our preferred Media Planning and Buying Supplier as they demonstrated strong strategic skills and advanced digital transformation capabilities. In a complex media and communications marketplace, PHD's overall approach stood out as being forward thinking, yet straightforward and pragmatic.

The change has come as HSBC carries out a wider review of its agencies, as it selected Saatchi & Saatchi to replace WPP’s JWT to lead its global advertising business.

WPP declined to comment.