Environment secretary Michael Gove has attacked Philip Hammond in a letter sent to fellow ministers, blaming the chancellor for the government’s EU Withdrawal Bill defeat.

The senior Brexiter slammed his pro-Remain colleague for enabling the Lords to secure a number of amendments to the bill, forcing it back to the Commons where it had only just scraped through previously.

The letter, which has been leaked to the Telegraph, accused the Treasury of “short-sightedness” which Gove claims “led to an entirely predictable and avoidable defeat on the EU withdrawal bill and inflicted a damaging blow to the government’s environmental credentials”.

He added: “Defra argued that if we were to deliver the government’s promises our proposals must at the very least replicate the status quo - specifically the enforcement powers of the European Commission and maintenance of the principles in legislation.

“More than that, we argued that the reality of the parliamentary arithmetic meant we would be defeated if we chose to publish a weak consultation. Defra’s arguments were not accepted as a result of Treasury opposition.”

Hammond has become increasingly isolated after the resignation of fellow Remainer Amber Rudd, who quit earlier this month in the wake of the Windrush scandal.

She was replaced by Sajid Javid, a reluctant Remainer during the referendum who has since embraced the Leave argument and recently opposed the Prime Minister’s own customs proposals, leading to a deadlock that prompted Theresa May’s office to kick the can down the road yet again.

Unresolved Brexit issues are ramping up tensions within the Cabinet, with foreign secretary Boris Johnson yesterday going back on his pleas that Leavers give the PM “space and time”, instead telling his boss to “get on with that project with all convenient speed”.

Backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg went even further, accusing May of “abject weakness” and creating a position where UK negotiators “kowtow” to the EU.