Comcast to gazump Disney on $52bn Fox offer

Catherine Neilan

Comcast is poised to up its offer for 21st Century Fox as it seeks to outdo Disney’s rival $52bn (£45bn) offer.

The US broadcast giant, which also has a separate £22bn bid to take control of Sky on the table, is in “advanced stages” of preparing an all-cash offer for the entertainment and broadcast assets that Fox has agreed to sell to Disney.

“Any offer for Fox would be all-cash and at a premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney,” the firm said, adding the structure and terms “would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as the Disney offer”.

The statement added: “While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced.”

Comcast put in a $60bn bid for Fox last year, a 16 per cent premium to Disney’s offer, but Rupert Murdoch rejected it, citing regulatory concerns and share structure.

The Murdochs will control about five per cent of Disney, if that deal goes through.

Roddy Davidson, Shore Capital analyst, told City A.M.:"This wasn't unexpected - clearly Comcast are being quite combative in terms of getting Fox, either as a whole or piecemeal through Sky. [But] it's difficult to second-guess how things will pan out, with all the politics and egos behind the scenes.

"Certainly Disney was the Murdochs' preferred destination, and they’ve got pretty far down that road, but they have fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders to get best deal."

Davidson noted that the "degree of interest" Comcast was paying in Sky "throws into sharp relief the attractions of ITV" not least because of its portfolio of content.

"In recent years the TMT sector has consolidated, to a large degree around content, and I think this whole thing is a function of that relative scarcity of large portfolios of international content," Davidson said.

ITV would remain attractive despite the rise in less traditional platforms such as Netflix and YouTube, he added.

"In this market place I don't think it's having the plumbing that counts - it's about having the product to push down the pipes."