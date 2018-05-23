Wally Pyrah

TODAY’S other feature race at Happy Valley is the Le French May Trophy over 1m1f (2.15pm).

This Class Two handicap brings together a small but select band of contenders, with the majority of them having plenty of questions to answer.

Take highly-rated Helene Charisma for example. This former Group One winner in France has failed in 18 attempts in Hong Kong and has a reputation as something of a thinker. He looks a risky proposition.

It’s a similar story with the likes of Doyeni and Litterateur who have plenty of talent but are unpredictable, while Circuit Glory has promised much but failed to deliver.

The progressive Winning Faith had his three-time winning sequence interrupted with lameness on his last start, and despite trialling well recently, there is a question mark about him staying this trip.

It may be worth taking a chance on the improving GORGEOUS KING, a dual winner over the distance at Sha Tin before taking a six month break from the track.

He has been earmarked for this contest for some time and has had an ideal preparation with three encouraging trials, two of them at the Valley.

His body condition suggests he is spot-on and he should go close.

POINTERS

Gorgeous King 2.15pm Happy Valley