Wally Pyrah

MANY punters obviously follow horses that are in good form but, especially in Hong Kong, the same applies to jockeys.

It’s not surprising that Zac Purton is the talk of the town at present. The 35-year-old Australian is arguably riding at the pinnacle of his 11-year career in Hong Kong.

It’s worth noting that he totalled 112 winners when he won his only jockeys’ championship title back in the 2013/14 season, and is now only eight victories short of that score, with 15 meetings to go.

There is no doubt he has reigning champion and local hero Joao Moreira worried.

As Purton has slowly but surely cut back Moreira’s title lead to four, the Brazilian is finding it hard to repel the onslaught.

Consider the statistics. In the last 10 meetings they have gone head-to-head, Purton has ridden 24 winners, while ‘Magic Man’ Moreira has managed only 13.

At Happy Valley this afternoon, there is no doubt that the ‘Zac-Man’ is the undisputed master around the tight and tricky course.

He has ridden 42 winners this season with 21 of those coming in six furlong races.

Both are in opposition in seven of the eight races at the inner-city track, and Purton will be disappointed if he doesn’t cut back part of the four-winner deficit by the end of the afternoon.

He renews his association with FORTUNE BOOTH, who lines-up in the highlight race on the card, the Class Two France Galop Cup over six furlongs (3.15pm).

The combination picked up a 7lb penalty after a clear-cut win over the track and trip back in March, but subsequently showed when an unlucky runner-up over seven furlongs last month that he can win from his new mark.

Back over his optimum distance, and drawn well to unleash his impressive home stretch dash, he can resume winning form at the expense of the Moreira-ridden Gunnison and speedy E-Super.

Earlier in the afternoon, Purton is aboard the progressive THE JUDGE, who runs in the Parislongchamp Racecourse Handicap over an extended mile (2.45pm).

The jockey will have rued a missed opportunity last time when the combination got held up in traffic before flying at the finish albeit too late to catch all-the-way winner Lucky Time.

He can be counted as a winner without a penalty and should make no mistake this time.

POINTERS

The Judge 2.45pm Happy Valley

Fortune Booth 3.15pm Happy Valley