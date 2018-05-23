Rebecca Smith

Boris Johnson has said he would like a "Brexit plane" to help galvanise Britain's trade credentials after Brexit.

The foreign secretary told reporters in Buenos Aires that the official Voyager aircraft used by the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers was rarely available, and too dreary in appearance.

"If there's a way of doing it that is not exorbitantly expensive, then yes, I think we probably do need something," Johnson said when asked if he wanted a Brexit plane. "The taxpayers won't want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think it's striking that we don't seem to have access to such a thing at the moment," he said.

Read more: Minister admits £39bn Brexit divorce bill may be unconditional

Johnson added:

What I will say about the Voyager - I think it's great, but it seems to be very difficult to get hold of. It never seems to be available. I don't know who uses it, but it never seems to be available. And also, why does it have to be grey?

Johnson's comments came during his five-day tour of Latin America.

Earlier this week, the foreign secretary said Brexit backers should not fear a "betrayal" over the UK's customs relationship with the EU.

He also called for them to give the Prime Minister "time and space" to strike the right deal.

Read more: Boris tells Brexiters not to fear customs backstop 'betrayal'