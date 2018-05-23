Oliver Gill

Babcock, the defence engineering giant building Britain’s nuclear submarines, today beat City expectations by raking in cash over the last year.

The firm generated £246.4m of cash in the 12 months to March 2018, 30 per cent ahead of analyst projections.

Annual earnings of £584.6m were slightly ahead of expectations. Shares spiked over five per cent as markets opened.

Chief Executive Archie Bethel hailed Babcock’s “excellent cash generation”.

Rocked by financial problems of late, Bethel said changes made in the last two years had “delivered meaningful benefits”.

Jefferies analyst Kean Marden said Babcock’s annual results “contained many positives”.

“The bid pipeline increase provides comfort regarding revenue outlook during a period of debate regarding UK public sector and MoD budgets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bethel said:

We further strengthened the balance sheet by reducing our net debt while increasing our dividend for the seventeenth consecutive year. We ended the year with an order book and bid pipeline worth £31 billion, which supports our future growth prospects.

Analysts from Panmure Gordon said following today’s results announcement Babcock looked “too cheap”.

