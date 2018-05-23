Oliver Gill

Virgin Media has dismissed chancellor Philip Hammond's plans to roll out superfast broadband to most UK homes and businesses by 2025 as "a total mirage".

Speaking at the CBI dinner last night the chancellor pledged "full-fibre" connections across the UK.

With internet speeds 40 times fast than typical current services, changing the country's broadband will prepared Britain for post-Brexit life, Hammond said.

But the chancellor's comments frustrated Virgin Media's chief executive Tom Mockridge.

Debate rages within the telecoms sector as to how superfast broadband can be best delivered in practice. BT's Openreach division, which owns the majority of the UK's broadband infrastructure has been urged to share so-called "ducts and poles" – its underground network and telegraph poles – with other providers.

Hammond implied ministers would not force BT to open up its infrastructure, refraining from the imposition of "government Diktat".

"Time to change"

Mockridge said: “The government’s ambition declared tonight at the CBI annual dinner for 15m FTTP by 2025 is a total mirage unless it takes effective action to liberalise property wayleave laws to allow new ducts to be constructed to carry fibre and requires BT to open up its existing ducts to new entrants.

To-date the government has done nothing effective on either of these fronts. FTTP can be deployed without government subsidy. The major barrier to it is centuries’ old restrictions. Time to change.

Warmly welcomed by CBI director-general Carolyn Fairburn, Hammond said last night: "In the 21st century, fibre networks will be the enabling infrastructure that drives economic growth.

"We will do it by creating the conditions for the market to deliver… and we will use all the tools at the government's disposal to ensure all parts of the country can benefit from fibre technology."

CityFibre, a challenger telecoms firm previously backed by Neil Woodford and subject to a takeover approach from a consortium led by Goldman Sachs said Hammond's comments "underlines more than ever the need to end the UK’s “make do and mend” approach to digital infrastructure".

Boss Greg Mesch said:

Copper is dead. It is time to focus on building the future-proof full fibre networks that will underpin the UK’s economy for generations to come.

“For this ambition to be realised, the government and [regulator] Ofcom must now rapidly set out a clear plan to lessen the country’s reliance on Openreach and harness the momentum and major investment being made by new entrants.”

