Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, alternative assets and retail. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Gowling WLG

International law firm Gowling WLG has strengthened its financial services offering with the appointment of Ian Mason. With over 20 years' experience, Ian joins Gowling WLG as a partner and head of UK financial services and regulatory (FSR) from DLA Piper. Ian’s primary focus as head of UK financial services will be to build upon the firm’s established financial services and regulatory practice to grow the strength and depth of the team. Ian brings with him significant experience as a senior regulatory lawyer with both contentious and diverse advisory experience as a former financial services partner at other international law firms and as a former head of department in the enforcement division of the Financial Services Authority. Ian's experience in the sector and his impressive practice, particularly in market-facing financial services, will prove invaluable in strengthening the firm’s UK and global offering and supporting its continued growth.

CoInvestor

CoInvestor, the platform digitising alternative asset transactions for fund managers, investors and advisers, has appointed Rob Ferguson as its chief operating officer amid increasing demand for its innovative digital solutions. The role will strengthen the focus on innovation and delivering the best service to CoInvestor’s customers. Rob brings a formidable track record of more than 20 years’ experience working within software, financial and legal firms in accelerating growth in financial companies. While serving as a member of CoInvestor’s board, Rob has gained invaluable insight into the firm’s unique offering and its mission to digitise access to, and management of, alternative assets. In his last executive role Rob was chief commercial officer of IG Investments at IG Group, a global leader in online trading. Prior to that he was a partner at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, a leading international law firm.

Global Blue

Global Blue, a leading company in the tax-free shopping industry, has announced the appointment of Derrick Hardman as the new managing director of the UK and Ireland. Derrick Hardman joins with a wealth of experience in operational efficiency, product innovation and sales performance from his position as chief operating officer at Edenred UK and previously in streamlining business processes and winning and managing significant client accounts from his time as managing director of the Incentive & Motivation business at Edenred. As the UK and Ireland managing director, Derick will play a leading role in launching these new products to the UK market, clients and partners.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.